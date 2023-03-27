Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey Team Advances to Frozen Four

The Quinnipiac men's ice hockey team has advanced to the Frozen Four after beating Ohio State in the NCAA Bridgeport Regional Final on Sunday afternoon.

Quinnipiac beat Ohio State 4 -1 during the game at Total Mortgage Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Quinnipiac's Christophe Fillion and Skyler Brind'Amour each scored in the first period and Cristophe Tellier and Jayden Lee each scored in the third period.

This marks the third time Quinnipiac has advanced to the Frozen Four in program history. It is also the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

Quinnipiac will take on Michigan in the National Semifinals on Thursday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida.