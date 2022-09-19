Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished.

No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted, according to the New York Post.

Dubbed "St. Jetersburg" by locals because of the house's enormity and proximity to St. Petersburg, Jeter reportedly sold the mansion in May for $22.5 million, which was the largest home sale ever recorded in the Tampa Bay area.

Located on Davis Islands, south of downtown Tampa, the house has seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It includes a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, an 80-foot lap pool, two boats lifts and covered porches and balconies overlooking Hillsborough Bay.

Jeter and his family left the house and moved to Miami in 2017 when he was co-owner of the Miami Marlins. The house was rented to Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen in 2020 after the star quarterback signed with the Buccaneers, whose stadium is roughly six miles from the home.

A six-foot privacy wall that lines the street in front of the house wasn't enough to prevent tourists from swinging by hoping to get a glimpse of the former Yankees captain or future Hall of Fame quarterback. With the back of the house offering 345 feet of open waterfront, some gawkers even arrived by boat.

“Derek did a pretty good job of screening it," Brady told Howard Stern from the house during a 2020 interview. "I think I'm a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is kind of the place where I can relax. When you walk outside the house you understand everything that goes along with being me. I think part of it is when I come home, I want to feel like I can let my guard down and relax. But this is a little different because when you go out to the back yard, there's a lot of boats that have pulled out and people out in the front."

The 1.25-acre property is a combination of three adjacent lots, per the New York Times.

A local real estate agent told 10 Tampa Bay that if the house is demolished, more than one house would likely be built on the property.

“It’s such a shame to have to tear down such a gorgeous, prestigious, you know, wonderful famous place,” neighbor Becky Franks told 10 Tampa Bay.

“Well, I think it’s just a big waste of money in the way,” added neighbor Frank Ryon. “You couldn’t convert it?”