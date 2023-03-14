Report: Jakobi Meyers Signing With Raiders on Three-Year, $33 Million Deal

Report: Jakobi Meyers joining McDaniels' Raiders on surprising deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers is heading to Las Vegas, and the Raiders didn't need to break the bank to land him.

The free-agent wide receiver is signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders with $21 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The move reunites Meyers with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator and Raiders head coach Jakobi Meyers and gives new Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a solid No. 2 wideout behind Davante Adams.

The Patriots, meanwhile, lose their leading receiver in each of the last three seasons. ESPN's Mike Reiss cited an NFL executive over the weekend who believed Meyers would command at least $15 million per year on his next deal, but it appears the Raiders will land him for just $11 million per year.

Meyers' departure leaves New England very thin at wide receiver entering free agency, with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton topping the depth chart.