Report: Rams to Release Leonard Floyd If No Trade Happens

The 30-year-old linebacker appears to be heading out of L.A.

By Max Molski

Leonard Floyd’s time in Los Angeles appears to be coming to a close.

The Rams plan to release the 30-year-old linebacker if they are unable to find a trade partner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Floyd began his career in Chicago after being drafted ninth overall by the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had 18.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Bears before signing with the Rams in 2020 free agency.

Floyd’s numbers improved once he got to L.A. He accumulated at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons and also added a Super Bowl ring to cap off the 2021 season.

The Rams appear to be moving on from other veterans on top of Floyd. The team released Bobby Wagner last month, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been in trade rumors and wideout Allen Robinson reportedly has been given permission to seek a trade.

The team is coming off a dreadful 2022 season following their Super Bowl LVI triumph. With a 5-12 record, the Rams finished as the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they do not own their first-round pick (No. 6) in the 2023 NFL Draft after dealing it in the Matthew Stafford trade. While that swap helped net the organization a Lombardi Trophy, it could be a while before the Rams get back to the Super Bowl stage, especially when they’re letting go of talented players across the roster.

