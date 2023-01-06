Report: Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning.

The former NFL running back was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the incident, according to KNWA in Arkansas. Hillis reportedly went into the water in Pensacola, Fla., to save the kids, which he successfully did.

According to Hillis’ uncle Greg Hillis, his condition has improved.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg wrote in a Facebook post. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL from 2008 to 2014, spending time with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

The Arkansas alum is best known for his time in Cleveland, when he exploded for 1,177 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2010. After a fan vote, he was named as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 12.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2014, Hillis has gotten into acting. He made his film debut in a 2021 horror movie called “The Hunting.”