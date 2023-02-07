Kraft on Brady: Celebration in New England Being Planned, Possibly as 1-Day Contract

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already said he would like to see Tom Brady officially end his legendary career in New England, but he went a step further Tuesday, calling for annual celebrations of his two decades with the team.

Kraft was asked in an interview with CNN after Brady announced his retirement if he would want the quarterback to return on a one-day contract, replying, "I'd do it tomorrow."

He praised Brady again Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

"He is a Patriot from start to finish, and we're going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots," Kraft said. "Hopefully, we'll have occasions to do it every year. Different reasons."

Kraft went on to describe his close bond with Brady.

"He's a very special person," Kraft said. "He's been like, I'd like to say a brother to me, but really, a son. And he's pretty special."

It was all love between the pair during Brady's podcast.

Kraft made the comments at a wedding for three Ukrainian Jewish couples decades after antisemitic Soviet oppression having traditional ceremonies.

"I love America," he said, getting emotional. "I pinch myself. I went to school on scholarship. I didn't have a car until I was 25. And I've been able to live my dream. And I want everybody from every background to be able to do that."