Special Olympics Connecticut goes Over the Edge at Mohegan Sun

Once a year, Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, sponsors and donors, get a special opportunity to rappel 30 stories down the side of Mohegan Sun.

"Oh god help me," said Christy Miller, senior director of donor impact for Special Olympics Connecticut. "I've jumped out of a plane a few times and I found this more frightening."

About 100 people had the opportunity to participate, raising more than $100,000 for Special Olympics.

"It was pretty surreal," participant Cole Dickerson said. "It was my first time."

Others who made their way down the side of the building had more experience.

"Thirteen now and next year is going to be 14," said Matt Glad, a Special Olympics global messenger.

"The pledge that our athletes take before every event is 'let me win and if I can't win, let me be brave in the attempt' and these athletes that are going over the edge, it is incredibly brave what they're doing," said Matt Necci, chairman of the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Connecticut.

"Everyone was cheering on us and I had fun," Glad said.

NBC Connecticut sports reporter Matt Finkel joined Glad over the edge. It's the second year in a row that Finkel and Glad rappelled down Mohegan Sun together.

"I tell everyone when you meet an athlete it's impossible not to fall in love with them," Necci said. "They are the best of us. They are some of the hardest-working people I know. They're some of the most accountable people I know. They're the most empathetic people you'll meet."

"Their courage gives me courage to let me know I can do it," Miller said.

It was a rush of adrenaline for all involved to go along with a shared feeling of accomplishment.

"You know helping out all these athletes and helping them do things that maybe they couldn't do outside of in the Special Olympics," Dickerson said.

Whether it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience or you're already planning your next trip over the edge, it's an experience you'll never forget.

"I'm happy to be on two feet," Miller said. "My heart rate is still a little crazy. It was very exhilarating."

"I like to go over the edge because I have a great friend," Glad said.

"I have a great friend in Matt," Finkel said. "Matt, that's the best, thanks man I had such a good time with you. I can't wait for next year."