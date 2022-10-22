Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast

What better way to honor Taylor Swift than to use cryptic references like the singer-songwriter does with seemingly every album, song and video release?

Sportsnets’ Faizal Khamisa is clearly a Swift stan because he challenged her at her own game during his morning broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The anchor challenged himself to reference all 13 songs on Taylor’s new album “Midnights” during his broadcast – and what do you know, he did it!

I referenced every track on Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' during our morning Sports broadcast pic.twitter.com/Zp4Idc73Xm — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) October 21, 2022

For instance, one thing Khamisa said in his spiel was, "Alex Bregman was once baseball's 'Anti-Hero,' but now he's just a plain hero for Houston,” referencing Swift’s most popular track on the album, ‘Anti-Hero.’

After referencing each song, Khamisa hilariously checked off the title on a grand list to celebrate each accomplishment of the quest.

On the topic of Lakers’ Russell Westbrook missing all 11 of his field goal attempts, Khamisa responded with, “We call that a ‘Sweet Nothing’.”

“Midnights” is Swift’s 10th studio album following her recent release of “Red, Taylor’s Version.” Swift will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Oct. 24 and her second music video for “Midnights” (still unnamed) will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25.