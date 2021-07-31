baseball

Team USA Looks to Defeat South Korea in Final Group Game

The U.S. continues its quest to win its second gold medal in baseball at the Olympics

By Max Molski

The return of baseball to the Olympic stage has not disappointed with the opening games.

The excitement continues as the United States faces off against South Korea on Saturday at 6:00 a.m. ET at the Yokohama Stadium in Tokyo.

Both teams are 1-0 in the Olympics after defeating Israel in their series openers. While Team USA is favored to win gold, it can expect some stiff competition from South Korea, which is also a gold medal contender.

The United States has some work to do if it wants to win its second gold medal since the Olympic inclusion of baseball at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The team has medaled three times overall in five Games, earning two bronze medals.

Tune in to see who will come out on top as Team USA looks to defeat South Korea in its final group game Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

