Trinity Football Excited to Begin Season After Year Off

NESCAC football is set to return to action for the first time since 2019.

Trinity has a young and talented roster. After taking advantage of some spring practices, they're ready to take the field for their season opener.

"Every day I get excited, like I'm sitting in class and I go 'okay we're getting one day closer,'" said Trinity senior Devante Reid.

"I don't think it's really going to hit us until we step on the field Saturday but I'm just trying to contain the energy until I can get out there," said Trinity senior Brian Casagrande.

After posting a 5-4 record in 2019, the Bantams have high expectations for 2021.

"Our goal is to win a championship," said Trinity football head coach Jeff Devanney. "That's always our goal here at Trinity. I don't care what the team looks like, that's the goal."

Trinity begins the season at home against Tufts on Saturday, September 18th.