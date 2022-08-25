NBA

Twitter Explodes to Reports of Pat Bev Joining Russell Westbrook, LeBron James on Lakers

Pat Bev has a history with both Westbrook and James

By Sanjesh Singh

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.

With Westbrook, however, it’s certainly more heated. In that same video, Beverley can be seen calling the UCLA product “trash” and holding his nose to indicate the guard, to put it bluntly, stinks. Their animated rivalry dates back years. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whether Westbrook has a future with the Lakers remains unclear, but for now, it looks like all three players will be sharing a locker room come October.

Twitter, as predicted, did not hold back on cracking jokes involving the trio. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions:

Sports

NBA

Report: Lakers to Acquire Patrick Beverley From Jazz in Three-Player Trade

MLB

Here Are the Hardest-Hit Baseballs in MLB History

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALeBron JamesLos Angeles LakersRussell WestbrookPatrick Beverley
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us