U.S. Men's National Soccer Team to take on Germany in East Hartford

East Hartford will be the place for soccer fans on Saturday when the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on four-time World Cup champion Germany.

The exhibition game or international friendly will be happening at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14 and a limited number of tickets are still available for the match.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the match will also be available live, including on Peacock and Telemundo.

NBC Universal is the parent company of Peacock, Telemundo and NBC Connecticut.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium has hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team seven times since 2005.

The stadium also hosted a World Cup Send-Off match in 2006, a Gold Cup group stage game in 2013 and Landon Donovan’s last match for the United States in 2014.

Germany is preparing to host the 2024 UEFA Championship.