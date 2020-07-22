UConn Football Adds Games Against Georgia State, Vanderbilt

The UConn football team has finalized agreements for a game against Vanderbilt and the first series of games between UConn and Georgia State.
UConn Athletics said the agreement with Vanderbilt is for one game on Oct. 2, 2021 in Nashville and a series with Georgia State for two games. The first game against Georgia is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2023 at GSU and one on Nov. 2, 2024 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. The series will mark the first games between the two programs.
Last week, UConn Athletics said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big East announced that 2020 fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition. That decision has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule because UConn will make any such decisions independently. A statement from the school said UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season.
Local
Below is a list of finalized future games.
Future Schedules
2021
- August 28 at Fresno State
- September 4 - HOLY CROSS
- September 11 - PURDUE
- September 18 at Army
- September 25 - WYOMING
- October 2 at Vanderbilt
- October 9 at UMass
- October 23 - MIDDLE TENNESSEE
- November 13 at Clemson
- November 20 at UCF
2022
- August 27 at Utah State
- September 3 - CENTRAL CONNECTICUT
- September 10 - SYRACUSE
- September 17 - at Michigan
- September 24 - at North Carolina State
- October 1 - FRESNO STATE
- October 8 at FIU
- October 15 at Ball State
- October 29 - BOSTON COLLEGE
- November 19 at Army
2023
- September 2 - DUKE
- September 9 at Georgia State
- September 23 - NORTH CAROLINA STATE
- September 30 - UTAH STATE
- October 14 - FIU
- October 28 at Boston College
- November 4 at Tennessee
- November 11 at Liberty
2024
- August 31 at Maryland
- September 7 - ARMY
- September 14 at Duke
- September 28 - BUFFALO
- October 5 - TEMPLE
- November 2 - GEORGIA STATE
2025
- August 30 - CENTRAL CONNECTICUT
- September 6 at Syracuse
- September 13 at Purdue
- September 20 - BALL STATE
- September 27 at Buffalo
- October 11 at Army
- October 18 at Ohio State
2026
- September 5 - LAFAYETTE
- September 12 - MARYLAND
- September 19 at North Carolina
- October 3 at Syracuse
- October 10 at Temple
2027
- September 4 - TEMPLE
- September 18 - NORTH CAROLINA
- November 6 - SYRACUSE
- November 27 - ARMY
2028
- September 16 - SAN JOSE STATE
- September 23 - BUFFALO
- September 30 at Temple
- October 14 at Army
2029
- September 15 at Buffalo
- November 10 - ARMY