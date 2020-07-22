UConn Football Adds Games Against Georgia State, Vanderbilt

The UConn football team has finalized agreements for a game against Vanderbilt and the first series of games between UConn and Georgia State.

UConn Athletics said the agreement with Vanderbilt is for one game on Oct. 2, 2021 in Nashville and a series with Georgia State for two games. The first game against Georgia is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2023 at GSU and one on Nov. 2, 2024 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. The series will mark the first games between the two programs.

Last week, UConn Athletics said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big East announced that 2020 fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition. That decision has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule because UConn will make any such decisions independently. A statement from the school said UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season.

Below is a list of finalized future games.

Future Schedules

2021

August 28 at Fresno State

September 4 - HOLY CROSS

September 11 - PURDUE

September 18 at Army

September 25 - WYOMING

October 2 at Vanderbilt

October 9 at UMass

October 23 - MIDDLE TENNESSEE

November 13 at Clemson

November 20 at UCF

2022

August 27 at Utah State

September 3 - CENTRAL CONNECTICUT

September 10 - SYRACUSE

September 17 - at Michigan

September 24 - at North Carolina State

October 1 - FRESNO STATE

October 8 at FIU

October 15 at Ball State

October 29 - BOSTON COLLEGE

November 19 at Army

2023

September 2 - DUKE

September 9 at Georgia State

September 23 - NORTH CAROLINA STATE

September 30 - UTAH STATE

October 14 - FIU

October 28 at Boston College

November 4 at Tennessee

November 11 at Liberty

2024

August 31 at Maryland

September 7 - ARMY

September 14 at Duke

September 28 - BUFFALO

October 5 - TEMPLE

November 2 - GEORGIA STATE

2025

August 30 - CENTRAL CONNECTICUT

September 6 at Syracuse

September 13 at Purdue

September 20 - BALL STATE

September 27 at Buffalo

October 11 at Army

October 18 at Ohio State

2026

September 5 - LAFAYETTE

September 12 - MARYLAND

September 19 at North Carolina

October 3 at Syracuse

October 10 at Temple

2027

September 4 - TEMPLE

September 18 - NORTH CAROLINA

November 6 - SYRACUSE

November 27 - ARMY

2028

September 16 - SAN JOSE STATE

September 23 - BUFFALO

September 30 at Temple

October 14 at Army

2029