UConn Women's Basketball Game Against DePaul Canceled Due to Covid-19

The UConn Huskies logo on the court before the game as the Buffalo Bulls take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 22, 2019 at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.
Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Connecticut officials said the women's basketball game against DePaul University is canceled because of Covid-19 issues, according to the BIG EAST Conference.

Officials said there are Covid-19 issues within the UConn program.

As a result, the conference office will try to reschedule the game to a later date. It's unknown when that will be.

On Thursday, the UConn men's basketball game against Xavier was canceled and head coach Dan Hurley tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcements about future UConn events are expected to come in the next few days.

