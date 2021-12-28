UConn Women's Basketball Game Against DePaul Canceled Due to Covid-19

University of Connecticut officials said the women's basketball game against DePaul University is canceled because of Covid-19 issues, according to the BIG EAST Conference.

Officials said there are Covid-19 issues within the UConn program.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As a result, the conference office will try to reschedule the game to a later date. It's unknown when that will be.

On Thursday, the UConn men's basketball game against Xavier was canceled and head coach Dan Hurley tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcements about future UConn events are expected to come in the next few days.