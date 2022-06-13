USWNT's Christen Press Has Torn ACL in Right Knee

Press, 33, was also left off the roster for the upcoming USWNT games

By Anne Peterson

Christen Press
The Associated Press

Angel City forward Christen Press has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Press was injured during Saturday's game against Racing Louisville and was helped off the field by a trainer and a teammate.

“My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx,” Press said Monday on social media.

Press, 33, has scored two goals in eight games for Angel City in her first year with the National Women's Soccer League expansion team.

Press was on the U.S. national team when it won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She took time off from soccer after the Olympics last year to focus on her mental health.

Press was left off the U.S. roster for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the roster before Press revealed the extent of her injury.

Press has 115 appearances with the national team with 64 goals and 43 assists.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
