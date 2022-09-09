When is the 2022 WNBA Finals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 WNBA Finals are just around the corner as the league is about to crown a new champion this month.

The Las Vegas Aces emerge on one side of the bracket and the Connecticut Sun on the other. Las Vegas and Connecticut are both looking for their first title.

The league is back under a normal schedule after the past two seasons had alterations due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the FIBA World Cup later this year, the league condensed its schedule to limit overlap with training camps. The Finals are about two weeks earlier than they would be in a standard season.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 WNBA Finals.

When are the 2022 WNBA Finals?

The 2022 WNBA Finals between the Aces and the Sun begin on Sunday, Sept. 11. The last possible Finals game will be played on Sept. 20.

How to watch the WNBA Finals?

All five WNBA Finals games will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. You can stream every game at ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule:

WNBA Finals (Best of five):

Game 1: Sun at Aces, Sun. Sept. 11, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Sun at Aces Tue. Sept. 13, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aces at Sun, Thu. Sept. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4*: Aces at Sun, Sun. Sept. 18, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5*: Sun at Aces, Tue. Sept. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

* if necessary