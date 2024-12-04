Windsor High School student sings national anthem at Rangers' game

Windsor's Alex Inyatkin, 17, had the opportunity of a lifetime this week, taking the mic to sing the national anthem at Madison Square Garden.

Alex had a brain resection at just 18 months old to treat a seizure disorder and Tuberous Sclerosis, a rare condition that causes tumors to develop in the brain and other organs.

He has autism and developmental delays, but music has always made sense to him and become a source of joy and self-expression.

With an assist from Make-A-Wish Connecticut and the Garden of Dreams Foundation, Inyatkin got a special opportunity to share his passion for music with a packed house at Madison Square Garden.