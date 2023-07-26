When could Vietnam get its first Women's World Cup win?

Tensions are running high and hopes are soaring even higher for Vietnam as the country looks to win their first-ever match at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

In a country where soccer fans flock to the streets with flags, airhorns, and a profound sense of patriotism after a well-performed match at international tournaments, it’s no surprise that soccer reigns as the “king of sports” in Vietnam.

A relatively "young" team in comparison to their male counterparts, whose history dates back to the 19th century, the Vietnam women’s national soccer team was established in 1990 and only played their first match in 1997. But that didn’t stop the Golden Star Women Warriors — the team’s unofficial nickname — to accelerate their growth and assert Vietnam’s position in the region.

Vietnam brought home the gold three times in the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship and eight times in the Southeast Asian Games women’s level. Though the Golden Stars Women Warriors have fallen short in the continental championships Asian Games and Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup, soccer enthusiasts are anticipating the team's performance this World Cup season as their male counterparts back home have never gotten as far.

With all eyes on the players now that the Southeast Asian nation is marking its historic debut at this year’s Women’s World Cup, anticipation mounts as they take on the global championship and seek to score their first win in the tournament.

Vietnam vs. USWNT

Vietnam’s first appearance at the prestigious tournament proved no match for the two-time defending champion U.S. women’s national team. The newcomers did not attempt a shot throughout the Friday game while the U.S. squad had 27 chances, scoring three goals in total.

Led by five-time Vietnam Golden Ball winner Huynh Nhu, Vietnam found pride even in their loss. After saving USWNT captain Alex Morgan’s penalty shot in the 44th minute, goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh was widely celebrated — by both her teammates and supporters back home.

The AFC Asian Cup took its celebration to Facebook, captioning “Not everyone can say ‘I saved an Alex Morgan penalty at the #FIFAWWC.’ Thi Kim Thanh Tran can.”

Though off to a rough start in the opener, Vietnam is keeping its spirits high — and with an agenda.

“We came here not just for tourism. We are here to play,” veteran coach Mai Duc Chung told the Associated Press. “I hope that this journey will be an inspiration for the development of Vietnamese football in the future.”

Vietnam vs. Portugal

Both teams are seeking their first win this tournament as Vietnam faces fellow debutant Portugal in the second group-stage match Thursday. The Portuguese, ranked No. 21 in the world by FIFA, also suffered a defeat in their opener, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands on Sunday.

Huynh Nhu, team captain and Vietnam's first-ever female player to play in a European soccer club, is the team's best hope in scoring against Portugal. Huynh signed a two-year contract with the Portuguese club Länk FC Vilaverdense last year and has since competed overseas with the team.

Vietnam and Portugal each have 0 points and sit in Group E's third and fourth place, respectively.

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

With the odds stacked against them, Vietnam can only look for miracles in the USWNT's face-off against the Netherlands as the two teams compete for Group E's top position Wednesday night. If there is a loser in the Portugal-Vietnam match, they will be eliminated if USWNT-Netherlands ends in a draw.

The Oranje, ranked No. 9 worldwide, beat Portugal 1-0 in Sunday's match. Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored only 13 minutes into the game, giving her the quickest first goal of the tournament. Looking ahead, Vietnam is bracing itself for a predictably hard-fought game with the 2019 finalist Netherlands in their upcoming match next week.

While Vietnam's chances of advancing to the Round of 16 are slim, fans from the soccer-loving nation still long for yet another historic milestone on the global stage.