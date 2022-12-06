Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland

Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland.

Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland includes:

Goncalo Ramos

Diogo Costa

Diogo Dalot

Pepe

Ruben Dias

Raphael Guerreiro

Bruno Fernandes

Otavio

Bernardo Silva

João Felix

William Carvalho

Portugal advanced to the round of 16 with Group H wins over Uruguay and Ghana. The team faltered in its final group stage match, losing 2-1 to South Korea.

It was during and after this defeat that Ronaldo's displeasure with Santos became amplified.

Ronaldo, 37, was visibly irked by Santos' decision to replace him in the 65th minute of the loss.

Despite the substitution drama against South Korea and the benching Tuesday, Ronaldo has propelled his legacy at the 2022 World Cup.

He scored his only goal of the tournament in the team's win over Ghana. It was a historic strike though, as Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups.