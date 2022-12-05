What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5

The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over.

France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.

Another two round of 16 matchups are scheduled for Monday, with the 2018 runner-up and the 2022 favorite among the teams in action.

Here's the schedule World Cup schedule for Monday, Dec. 5.

Japan vs. Croatia

The first game on Monday will feature 2018 runner-up Croatia against a first-time World Cup group winner in Japan.

The Samurai Blue joined Morocco as the most surprising group winners in Qatar. Japan defeated a pair of European heavyweights in Germany and Spain and lost to Costa Rica to finish atop Group E with six points, two points clear of second-place Spain. Japan qualified for the round of 16 in thrilling fashion, scoring two goals in a span of three minutes to beat Spain 2-1.

Croatia, meanwhile, used draws against Morocco and Belgium, along with a win over Canada, to place second in Group F. After never having made the World Cup knockout stage, Croatia has now done so in two consecutive tournaments.

Kickoff between Croatia and Japan is set for 10 a.m. ET from Al Janoub Stadium.

Brazil vs. South Korea

After Japan-Croatia, the favorite will take center stage as Brazil faces South Korea.

Brazil began its title quest with wins over Serbia and Switzerland to qualify for the round of 16 before falling 1-0 to Cameroon. The 2-1-0 finish put Brazil in a tie with Switzerland at six points apiece, but the Brazilians were crowned as Group G winners thanks to an edge in the goal differential tiebreaker.

Brazil played its final two games without Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in the opener. South Korea won't avoid the PSG superstar, though, as Neymar is set to make his return in the round of 16 matchup.

It was a dramatic stoppage-time goal that pushed South Korea through to the knockout stage. As South Korea was locked in a tie with Portual while Uruguay was on its way to a win versus Ghana on Matchday 3, the live Group H standings had Uruguay advancing over South Korea. But Hwang Hee-chan scored in the 91st minute to give South Korea (1-1-1) the win and the same number of points as Uruguay (1-1-1). South Korea claimed the second-place spot in Group H over Uruguay due to the goals scored tiebreaker.

Kickoff of Brazil-South Korea is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Stadium 974.