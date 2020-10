Some tee times remain for the Hartford Yard Goats golf event, "Links at the Yard."

The event is scheduled for October 14-17 at Dunkin' Donuts Park in downtown Hartford.

"Links at the Yard" is a 9-hole, target-style course with tees set up all across the ballpark.

Groups can range is size from two to six players. The greens fees are $32 per golfer.

Golfers are required to bring those own clubs. Irons and wedges are the only ones permitted.

Tee times are available to reserve through the link here.