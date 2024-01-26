Yard Goats individual game tickets to go on sale soon

Individual tickets for Hartford Yard Goats baseball games will be going on sale soon.

Tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com or over the phone at 860-246-4628 and tickets will be delivered digitally.

Or you can buy tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

The home opener will be on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. The Yard Goats will be competing against the Bowie Baysox.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Park.