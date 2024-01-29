Where 49ers' Brock Purdy ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl

Brock Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Less than two years later, Mr. Irrelevant is set to start in a Super Bowl.

Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers booked a trip to Super Bowl 58 with a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers trailed 24-7 at the half before roaring back for a 34-31 win.

Purdy entered last season as San Francisco's third-string quarterback and didn't make his first start until Week 14. But he's racked up a wildly impressive 17-4 record, along with four playoff victories, in his brief run as QB1 in San Francisco.

Purdy will make history when he steps onto the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face the Kansas City Chiefs, and he could make even more by capturing the Lombardi Trophy...

Who is the youngest NFL quarterback to start a Super Bowl?

Purdy will become one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever start in a Super Bowl. At 24 years, one month and 15 days old, Purdy will be the third-youngest QB to start in the Big Game and one of seven to do so at age 24.

Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger are the only quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl at age 23. Marino is officially the youngest signal caller to start in a Super Bowl. At 23 years, fourth months and five days old, Marino and the Miami Dolphins fell to the 49ers in Super Bowl 19.

Here's a full look at the youngest quarterbacks to make a Super Bowl start:

1. Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 19: 23 years, four months, five days

2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years, 11 months, three days

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 58: 24 years, one month, 15 days

4. David Woodley, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 17: 24 years, three months, five days

5. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl 53: 24 years, three months, 20 days

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years, four months, 16 days

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years, six months

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 57: 24 years, six months, five days

9. Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 31: 24 years, 11 months, 12 days

Who is the youngest NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

Should Purdy lead the 49ers to a victory over Kansas City, he would be the second-youngest starting QB to win the Lombardi Trophy and just the third to do so at age 24.

Roethlisberger is the only QB to win a Super Bowl at age 23. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40 to make Big Ben the youngest championship-winning quarterback.

Here's a look at the youngest starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl:

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 23 years, 11 months, three days

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54: 24 years, four months, 16 days

3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36: 24 years, six months

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48: 25 years, two months, four days