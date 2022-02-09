Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for buffalo chicken and potato salad.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes, cooked, cooled and chopped

1/2 cup of bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 cups of celery, chopped

1 cup of red onion, thinly sliced

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cooked and chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1/4 cup of blue cheese, chopped

1/2 cup of scallions, chopped

1/2 cup of sour cream

1/2 cup of Frank's hot sauce

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 cup of cider vinegar

Instructions:

Place the potatoes, bacon, celery, onion, cooked chicken, garlic, blue cheese and scallions in a large bowl and mix well.

Add the sour cream, hot sauce, olive oil and cider vinegar to dress.

Fully incorporate then serve.

This recipe makes about two quarts.