Creamy Tomato Horseradish Dip

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Tomato Horseradish Dip pic
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This creamy tomato horseradish dip recipe makes 1½ pints.

Ingredients

8 ounces of cream cheese

  • ¾ cup half and half
  • 2 tablespoons horseradish
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon course ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions

  1. Place the cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor then pour in the half and half.
  2. Add the horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, salt, tomato paste and honey.
  3. Place the top on the processor then pulse a couple of times to break up the cream cheese.
  4. Turn the processor on high and let run it for about one minute. Add additional half and half, if necessary, to create a dip-like consistency.
  5. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with fresh vegetables, pretzels or steak.

