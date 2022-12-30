This creamy tomato horseradish dip recipe makes 1½ pints.
Ingredients
8 ounces of cream cheese
- ¾ cup half and half
- 2 tablespoons horseradish
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon course ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
- Place the cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor then pour in the half and half.
- Add the horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, salt, tomato paste and honey.
- Place the top on the processor then pulse a couple of times to break up the cream cheese.
- Turn the processor on high and let run it for about one minute. Add additional half and half, if necessary, to create a dip-like consistency.
- Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with fresh vegetables, pretzels or steak.