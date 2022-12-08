taste of today

Herbed Cheese Spread

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Herb Cream Spread
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes 1 ½ cups.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened at room temperature
  • 3 to 4 cloves of garlic
  • ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • ¼ cup heavy cream

Instructions

  • Place cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade. Add the chili flakes, onion powder, maple syrup, salt, parsley and cream.
  • Place the lid on top of the processor, then puree until smooth. This should take approximately 1 minute.
  • Serve immediately with crackers and/or fresh vegetables or store in a plastic container and refrigerate until needed.

