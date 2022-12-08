Herbed Cheese Spread

This recipe makes 1 ½ cups.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- 3 to 4 cloves of garlic
- ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Place cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade. Add the chili flakes, onion powder, maple syrup, salt, parsley and cream.
- Place the lid on top of the processor, then puree until smooth. This should take approximately 1 minute.
- Serve immediately with crackers and/or fresh vegetables or store in a plastic container and refrigerate until needed.