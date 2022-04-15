taste of today

Italian Dressing

A bowl of salad and a side of Italian dressing
Chris Prosperi
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion
  • 1 tablespoon dry oregano
  • 1 tablespoon dry basil
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 cups olive oil

In the beaker of a blender, the bowl of a food processor, or in a bowl with a whisk, place the vinegar, mustard, garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt, and sugar. Vigorously blend the ingredients, then very slowly, in small amounts, drizzle in the olive oil. Once the oil is bonding with the vinegar and forming a mixture, slowly add the remaining oil until it is fully incorporated. Adding the oil too quickly will cause the mixture to separate, which is still good to enjoy but will not be fully combined. Dressing can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Makes 1 quart.

