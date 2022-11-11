Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash

This recipe makes 2 quarts.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, quartered

½ lb. butternut squash, peeled seeded and cubed

½ pound parsnips, peeled and chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

Black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Garnish with fresh sage

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, butternut, parsnips, olive oil, sage, pepper, salt and 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Mix well.

Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan, spreading evenly. Cook in the oven for five minutes.

Remove, then mix the vegetable and return to the oven. Cook for an additional five minutes.

Remove, mix again, add the cranberries and return to oven. Cook for an additional five to eight minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Remove from heat, pour balsamic and maple syrup over the vegetables. Garnish with fresh sage and serve.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.