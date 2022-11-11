Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash

This recipe makes 2 quarts.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts, quartered
- ½ lb. butternut squash, peeled seeded and cubed
- ½ pound parsnips, peeled and chopped
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- Garnish with fresh sage
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, butternut, parsnips, olive oil, sage, pepper, salt and 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Mix well.
- Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan, spreading evenly. Cook in the oven for five minutes.
- Remove, then mix the vegetable and return to the oven. Cook for an additional five minutes.
- Remove, mix again, add the cranberries and return to oven. Cook for an additional five to eight minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
- Remove from heat, pour balsamic and maple syrup over the vegetables. Garnish with fresh sage and serve.
