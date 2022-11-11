taste of today

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes 2 quarts.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Brussels sprouts, quartered
  • ½ lb. butternut squash, peeled seeded and cubed
  • ½ pound parsnips, peeled and chopped
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ cup dried cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • Garnish with fresh sage

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, butternut, parsnips, olive oil, sage, pepper, salt and 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Mix well.
  • Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan, spreading evenly. Cook in the oven for five minutes.
  • Remove, then mix the vegetable and return to the oven. Cook for an additional five minutes.
  • Remove, mix again, add the cranberries and return to oven. Cook for an additional five to eight minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
  • Remove from heat, pour balsamic and maple syrup over the vegetables. Garnish with fresh sage and serve.

