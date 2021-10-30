taste of today

Spaghetti Squash Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi teaches you how to make a Spaghetti Squash Salad.

Instructions:

  • 1 3-3.5 pound Spaghetti squash
  • 1 diced tomato
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • ¼ cup chopped olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the squash in half from the stem down. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon and discard.

Place the 2 halves cut side down on a baking sheet with a little bit of water and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool. When the squash is cool to the touch take a fork and scrape the spaghetti like strands out into a large mixing bowl. Then add the diced tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, feta cheese, chopped olives, and fresh mint.  

Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. This serves 6-8 side salad servings.

