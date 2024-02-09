Spicy pizza dip

This recipe makes 16 servings.
Ingredients
- Two 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese, softened
- 1½ cup marinara sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup plum tomato, diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
- One 5-ounce package turkey pepperoni, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Place the two blocks of softened cream cheese in a large casserole dish then press flat to make a layer on the bottom of the dish.
- Spoon the sauce evenly over the top of the cream cheese.
- Carefully layer the mozzarella, tomato, jalapeno, pepperoni, oregano, pepper salt, parmesan, and olive oil over the tomato sauce.
- Place in a 400-degree preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until the dip is browned and bubbly.
- Serve with sliced bread or chips.