taste of today

Spicy pizza dip

Spicy Pizza Dip
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 16 servings.

Ingredients

  • Two 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese, softened
  • 1½ cup marinara sauce
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 1 cup plum tomato, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • One 5-ounce package turkey pepperoni, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Place the two blocks of softened cream cheese in a large casserole dish then press flat to make a layer on the bottom of the dish.
  3. Spoon the sauce evenly over the top of the cream cheese.
  4. Carefully layer the mozzarella, tomato, jalapeno, pepperoni, oregano, pepper salt, parmesan, and olive oil over the tomato sauce.
  5. Place in a 400-degree preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until the dip is browned and bubbly.
  6. Serve with sliced bread or chips.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us