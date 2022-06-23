Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

2 cups ketchup

3/4 cup dark molasses

3/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup bourbon

Hot sauce to taste

Place the ketchup in a medium pot on medium-high heat. Mix in all remaining ingredients. Turn the heat to high, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat down. Continue to simmer for 20 minutes until the BBQ sauce is thick. Allow to cool, then pack and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Enjoy on grilled or braised meats.

Makes 1 quart.