Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

- 2 cups ketchup
- 3/4 cup dark molasses
- 3/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- Hot sauce to taste
Place the ketchup in a medium pot on medium-high heat. Mix in all remaining ingredients. Turn the heat to high, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat down. Continue to simmer for 20 minutes until the BBQ sauce is thick. Allow to cool, then pack and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Enjoy on grilled or braised meats.
Makes 1 quart.