taste of today

Winter chopped salad

Metro Bis
  • 1 romaine heart, chopped
  • 1 English cucumber, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1 cup carrot, diced
  • 1/2 cup red onion, small dice
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 14.5-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup creamy Italian dressing
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and thoroughly combine. Makes 6 servings.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us