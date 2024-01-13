Winter chopped salad

- 1 romaine heart, chopped
- 1 English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, small dice
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 14.5-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup creamy Italian dressing
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and thoroughly combine. Makes 6 servings.
