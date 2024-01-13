Winter chopped salad

1 romaine heart, chopped

1 English cucumber, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup carrot, diced

1/2 cup red onion, small dice

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 14.5-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/3 cup creamy Italian dressing

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and thoroughly combine. Makes 6 servings.