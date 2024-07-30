Swimming

Michael Phelps teaches Snoop Dogg how to swim

Snoop — who declined goggles from Phelps with a "hell no" — put his all into a vigorous freestyle stroke before the 23-time Olympic champion demonstrated his backstroke

By Nicole Tan

NBC Universal, Inc.

In what just might be the most expensive swim lesson of all time, Snoop Dogg jumped into the pool with Michael Phelps to brush up his strokes.

"You see, me and MP? We go back like the backstroke," Snoop said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Phelps said wingspan and lung power were crucial factors to being fast in the pool.

"You just described me! Wingspan, lung power — I definitely have great lung power — and I do have a swimmer's body," Snoop said, standing next to Phelps to compare. "We could be twins."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Snoop — who declined goggles from Phelps with a "hell no" — put his all into a vigorous freestyle stroke before the 23-time Olympic champion demonstrated his backstroke.

"Okay flipper!" Snoop quipped.

The pair did a freestyle lap together, in which Snoop obtained a pair of goggles. The rapper said Phelps made swimming "look too easy."

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 55 mins ago

Brookfield's Kelsey Reelick describes her bittersweet journey to Paris Olympics

USA Gymnastics 1 hour ago

How Olympic gymnast Suni Lee combats self-doubt

"As you can see, I'm in gold medal condition," Snoop said to the camera. "And [Phelps] is still in gold medal condition."

This isn't the first master-class Snoop has had. The NBC Olympics special correspondent previously joined Team USA to learn a judo move he dubbed the "O.G." — though, really, it's Ouchi — as well as weightlifting.

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us