Road to Paris: New London's India Pagan heads to second Olympics with Puerto Rican women's basketball team

NBC Connecticut’s "Road to Paris" is counting down the days to the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics by highlighting local athletes who will represent Connecticut on the world stage this summer.

Every Monday at 5 p.m. from July 1 to July 22, we will introduce you to one of those athletes making the state proud.

New London’s India Pagan will be bringing Connecticut and Puerto Rico together as she represents the Puerto Rican Women’s Basketball team in their second ever Olympic games.

“It’s hard to really let that set in because I still walk around and people gasp like, ‘you're the Olympian’,” said Pagan at her parents house in New London.

Pagan helped the Puerto Rican women’s national team to history in Tokyo in 2021 when they qualified for the games for the first time.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” said Pagan. “It's amazing to be able to be in the 12 best in the world out of all the countries there are in the world, we are top 12.”

And they still are.

“We made it again, it wasn't a fluke the first time,” said Pagan.

But from one of just 12 teams to one of just 12 players to make the roster, it’s a long way from being just one little girl who really didn't want to play basketball at all.

“[She] cried when we signed her up for rec,” said Moises Pagan, India’s dad. “Cried and told us we were crazy what were we doing.”

By the second practice, Moises said, his daughter was in love with the game.

“I was like oh this is actually fun,” said India, before turning around to a wall of pictures in her family living room. “I think there’s some pictures here.”

Plenty of pictures. From walls lined with plaques from the New London Recreation Department to those yet to be hung: an action shot of India shooting over WNBA champion A’ja Wilson.

That’s the thing about the Pagan family house: the only thing they may have more of than pictures is Puerto Rican pride.

“You can go in any room and there is going to be something form Puerto Rico,” said India. “Puerto Ricans are so proud to be Puerto Rican.”

India said her childhood was full of trips to their hometowns on the island to visit family, learn about her heritage and their language.

“My parents made it a priority to always bring us back to PR and show us the roots,” said Pagan. “The culture, our family, where we came from, where they were born.”

But for as much as she wears Puerto Rico across her chest, she carries New London in her heart.

“It’s more than a dream,” said India’s mom, Carmen Pagan. “I didn't ever think that my child was going to be an Olympian so for me it’s like, I will be in shock for the rest of my life.”

“It is just so heartwarming to see all the love and support,” India said. “It brought me to the Olympics so I wouldn't be where I am without New London.”

Pagan and Team Puerto Rico will tip off in Paris in the Group Phase on July 28th against Serbia.