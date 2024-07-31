Two Connecticut Olympians advance to medal rounds in sailing

Two Connecticut sailors are advancing to their medal rounds in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ian Barrows, a 29-year-old 2017 Yale University graduate, and 35-year-old Maggie Shea, a 2011 Connecticut College graduate, are both advancing after their competitions on Wednesday.

The men’s skiff sailing competition was delayed for over an hour on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a good day for Barrows and his teammate, Hans Henken.

They moved up to third place in the standings during competition at the Marseille Marina and will take part in the medal race in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shea, 35, of Illinois, and Stephanie Roble, 35, of Wisconsin, are 10th in the women's skiff standings.

This is the first Olympics for Barrows who grew up in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and graduated from Yale University in 2017 with a degree in economics.

He narrowly missed Tokyo 2020 when he finished second at trials.

Ian’s older brother, Thomas, competed at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

This is the second Olympics for Shea and Roblem, who competed in the women's 49er FX in Tokyo in 2020. They came in 11th.

Both medal races are on Thursday.

The full start lists have not yet been released.