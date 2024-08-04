US Olympian Maggie Steffens shares tribute to late sister-in-law Lulu Conner

Maggie Steffens is mourning the loss of her sister-in-law, who died two days before the start of the Paris Olympics.

Lulu Conner, the younger sister of Steffens' husband Bobby Conner, died July 24 at the age of 26, Steffens said Aug. 3.

Steffens, captain of the U.S. women’s water polo team, posted a tribute to Lulu Conner on Instagram Saturday, sharing three photos that captured the essence of her late sister-in-law.

“Live like Lu,” Steffens captioned the post. “I love you, always together. Time to fly.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Olympian shared the background behind each photo in the remainder of the caption, beginning with a selfie of the duo taken while wedding dress shopping in New York City. Steffens noted that at the time they could not “wait to be sisters.”

The second photo captured Steffens with Lulu Conner and her bridesmaids. The water polo player wrote that the snap was from the “getting ready suite” at her wedding and marked when they were “officially sisters.” In the last slide, she shared a snap of the Steffens and Conners families in Paris donning their Team USA gear.

“One big family of Steffens & Conners & more living like Lu,” Steffens concluded the caption. “Super support team during this extremely difficult time.”

The Associated Press reported that Lulu Conner died after traveling to Paris to cheer on Steffens and the U.S. women’s water polo team on their journey to another gold medal.

While it remains unclear how Lulu Conner died, Steffens described her sister-in-law’s death as “a medical emergency.”

“She was so excited for the Olympic Games,” Steffens told AP. “We’re really close. She’s the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together.”

The U.S. women’s water polo team defeated Greece on July 27, 15-6. During the match, Steffens scored two goals, but told AP “it definitely helps to play” but that she was “so out of body.”

“And I just keep trying to remind myself what Lulu would want and how she would be, you know, how can I embody her spirit the best,” Steffens added. “And Lulu was somebody that she gave 150% to everything she did.”

The women's water polo team clinched a spot in the quarterfinals Aug. 2 after defeating France, 17-5.

Flavor Flav, who became the official sponsor and hype man for Team USA’s water polo teams in May, also shared a touching tribute to Lulu Conner.

On July 28, Flavor Flav posted a video receiving a new signature clock necklace from Bobby Conner. The rapper appeared touched by the gesture and immediately embraced Bobby and Lulu Conner’s mom in a hug.

“Made with love by Lulu Conner,” the clock read. “Let’s go USA WWP!”

In the caption, Flavor Flav added, “imma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and beyond,,, MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: