Yale grad Ian Barrows comes in 9th in men's skiff in 2024 Paris Olympics

Yale University graduate Ian Barrows came in ninth in the men’s skiff in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

The 29-year-old Virgin Islands native competed with teammate Hans Henken, finishing three minutes and 32 seconds behind the first-place finishers, Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki, of Poland.

Barrows narrowly missed Tokyo 2020, finishing second at trials, but he is not the first member of his family to compete in the Olympics.

His older brother, Thomas, competed at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.