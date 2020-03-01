A Warming Trend Is on the Way to Begin March

After a chilly weekend with temperatures below average, the first week of March will feature a warming trend.

Temperatures today will still be a few degrees below average before warming begins on Monday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 42 degrees. Temperatures will go well above average for much of the week.

A rising chance of showers will accompany the temperature rise on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures could top 60 degrees during the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame.

There are signs of colder air and perhaps a storm to watch toward next weekend.

Track the weather anytime by clicking here