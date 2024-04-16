Another mild, beautiful day on tap for Tuesday

Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine today! We have another beautiful day on tap for Tuesday.

There will be lots of sun and a gusty breeze up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the low 70s. The average is around 60 degrees for this time of year.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rain showers move in on Wednesday night.

The rain continues into Thursday. The day will be mostly gray.

There will be lots of clouds and isolated showers on Friday and Saturday. No heavy rain is expected.

More seasonable weather is expected this weekend.