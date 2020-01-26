Another Quiet Weather Week

Under mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s as we head back to work and school Monday morning. Sun and clouds throughout the day combined with temperatures in the mid to low 40s will start the week off on an unseasonably warm note.

Cooler temperatures arrive by midweek with overnight lows in the teens and low 20s and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine and dry weather sticks around and we don't bring in our next chance for precipitation until the weekend.

As we flip the calendar to February on Saturday, there is some potential for more wintry weather with a storm nearby for the weekend.

Our team of First Alert Meteorologists will continue to track the potential weekend impacts.