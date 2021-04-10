Beautiful Mild Day Today Before Rain Moves In Tomorrow

Temperatures away from the beaches continue to run well above normal. High temperatures on Friday made it to low 70s and we're expecting the same to start the weekend.

Although clouds will mix with and take over the sunshine at times today, high temperatures will still make it into the low 70s, 50s to near 60 at the coast.

High pressure continues our prolonged stretch of dry weather through tonight. By Sunday, an area of low pressure will bring showers during Sunday afternoon.

The rainfall deficit is running more than 2 inches below normal. Some towns could pick up close to 1 inch of rain, mainly in the southwest part of the state by late Monday.

We could use the rain and it looks like 'some' gets in here by Sunday afternoon, less rain the farther n/east you go. #NBCCT Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/RT3NG7MkB9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 10, 2021

