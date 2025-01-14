StormTracker

Breezy with chilly feels like temperatures Tuesday

We have a breezy day with chilly feels like temperatures on Tuesday.

There will be lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, but not as windy as last week.

Highs will be around 32, but the feels like temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s.

There will be fair weather with passing cloudiness on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, it will also be less windy.

Showers are possible this weekend.

