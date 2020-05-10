first alert weather

Calm For Mom, Storms For Monday

A bit milder for Mother's Day Sunday before shower and thunderstorm chances return for Monday

By Darren Sweeney

After a Saturday that featured cold temperatures and snow squalls, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a somewhat milder Sunday.

Temperatures will still be unseasonably cool. The average high for this time of year is 70 degrees. High temperatures today will likely stay in the 50's close to 60 degrees along with a gusty breeze.

On Monday, an area of low pressure will move closer to us and bring showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain small hail and localized wind gusts.

Track the upcoming showers on our interactive radar

