Calm For Mom, Storms For Monday

After a Saturday that featured cold temperatures and snow squalls, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a somewhat milder Sunday.

Temperatures will still be unseasonably cool. The average high for this time of year is 70 degrees. High temperatures today will likely stay in the 50's close to 60 degrees along with a gusty breeze.

On Monday, an area of low pressure will move closer to us and bring showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain small hail and localized wind gusts.

