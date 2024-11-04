StormTracker

Chilly start, seasonable temperatures on tap for Monday

Monday started off chilly and seasonable temperatures are on tap as the day goes on.

Temperatures started in the 20s for most.

During the day, it will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s.

For Election Day on Tuesday, it will be fair and bright. Highs will be near 73.

Record warmth is likely on Wednesday with highs between 75 and 80.

It will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

