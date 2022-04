We're continuing the work week with cloudy skies, windy conditions and cooler than normal temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are developing for the day and there will be breezy to windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We'll be experiencing cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the week through Saturday. Highs will be in mid 50s.

On Saturday, the high will be near 60 and by Sunday, highs will be in the upper 60s.

Temperatures in the upper 60s remain into next week.

