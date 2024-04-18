Cloudy with rain showers for Thursday

We will have lots of clouds and periods of showers and drizzle on Thursday.

And temperatures will be cooler than they have been with highs only getting into the upper-40s.

Thursday night will be mainly cloudy as well.

Friday will bring more clouds, but we will also have a little sun, then a few evening showers. The high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny, but there is a chance for pop-up showers on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Early next week will be nice.