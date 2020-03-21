Coastal Storm to Bring Rain and Snow Monday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists continue to track the likelihood of a storm that will bring the state a round of rain and snow.

A cooler air mass will settle into the state over the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and daytime highs will be in the 40s.

On Monday, an area of low pressure will bring rain and wet snow during the morning and afternoon. Some snow will accumulate, especially in the hills, before a changeover to rain.

Several inches of snow is possible in the hills. Spring-like temperatures in the 50s will return on Tuesday, melting any snow that accumulates on Monday and Monday night.

