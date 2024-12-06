Cold and windy day ahead Friday

Friday will be windy and cold with feels-like temperatures in the teens and lower 20s all day.

The winds will diminish on Friday night and Saturday will be fair with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

On Saturday night, snow showers are possible with maybe a dusting.

Sunday turns fair and milder with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Showers are heading out way on Monday and it will be milder, with temperatures near 50.