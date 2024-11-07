StormTracker

Lots of sunshine, highs in 60s and 70s Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have lots of sunshine mixed with fair-weather clouds, dry breezes and enhanced fire danger on Thursday. 

The high temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low-70s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The northwest breeze will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour. 

Tonight will be fair and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.  

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday will be fair and cooler, and then it will be much cooler on Saturday. 

The next chance of showers is later Sunday night and Monday.

Get a more in-depth look at the forecast on our weather blog.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us