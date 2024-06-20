StormTracker

‘Feels like' temperatures in the 100s as heat wave continues

We are in a heat wave and the feels-like temperatures on Thursday will be between 100 and 106 inland and in the 90s at the beaches.

The day will be sunny and humid again and there is a slight chance for storms near the Massachusetts border this afternoon.

Heat advisories remain in effect on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny and it will still be pretty hot and humid. There will also be a better chance of thunderstorms.

On Saturday, the weather will be more of the same, but with highs in the upper 80s and scattered thunder.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible on Sunday and temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.

